The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 925.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:GS opened at $708.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

