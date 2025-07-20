Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.4%

XOM stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

