Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 7,902 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $630.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $606.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $632.39.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.