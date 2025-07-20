Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:DIS opened at $121.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

