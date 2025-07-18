Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 470.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1,809.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Willdan Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of WLDN opened at $79.67 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Willdan Group news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,351. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,942.88. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,075. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

