Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 551,231 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Sensata Technologies worth $67,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 110.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ST opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

