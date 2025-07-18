Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.71 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.13 ($0.11). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 7.78 ($0.10), with a volume of 600 shares.

Petards Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Petards Group (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.91) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Petards Group had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Petards Group plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

