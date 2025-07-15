Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 19.3% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 102.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 15.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Novartis stock opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

