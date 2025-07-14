Allworth Financial LP Sells 751 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,836,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $82.05 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

