State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $137,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,954 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 599,982 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,216,000 after acquiring an additional 495,404 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,047,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $54.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

