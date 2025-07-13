Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 817 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $697,080,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,030,000 after acquiring an additional 968,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18,368.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 794,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

NYSE:AME opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

