Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.22 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.62.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

