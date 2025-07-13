Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 326,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF comprises 1.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.85% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

