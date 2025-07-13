Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $512.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.59.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

