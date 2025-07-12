SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 597 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after acquiring an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 618,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after acquiring an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 467,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $72.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $66.08 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

