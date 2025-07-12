Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,118 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $277.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.41 and its 200-day moving average is $245.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $277.86.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.