4,772 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

