Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.67 and traded as high as C$22.01. Callidus Capital shares last traded at C$22.01, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

Callidus Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.67.

About Callidus Capital

The fund investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity securities. The fund provide a balance between longterm capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on longterm capital appreciation.

