Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 64,415 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,415 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $974,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $20,408,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

