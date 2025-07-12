Blue Square Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Shares of IBMQ opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

