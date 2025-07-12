WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

