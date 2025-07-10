What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Carnival Q1 Earnings?

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Carnival in a report issued on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Carnival Price Performance

CCL opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Carnival has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

