Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1,631.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock valued at $179,396,832. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.6%

HOOD opened at $94.54 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

