Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $89.00 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.26% and a negative return on equity of 739.62%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alastair Garfield sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $85,484.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $202,596.06. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,016.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,921.91. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,195 shares of company stock worth $1,599,572 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.