Financial Survey: Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) versus Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Vishay Intertechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -146.43% -103.97% -7.00% Vishay Intertechnology -2.28% 1.46% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wolfspeed and Vishay Intertechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 4 5 4 0 2.00 Vishay Intertechnology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus target price of $11.15, indicating a potential upside of 460.49%. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Vishay Intertechnology.

93.7% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Vishay Intertechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Intertechnology has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wolfspeed and Vishay Intertechnology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $807.20 million 0.38 -$864.20 million ($8.36) -0.24 Vishay Intertechnology $2.91 billion 0.82 -$31.15 million ($0.49) -35.88

Vishay Intertechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Vishay Intertechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolfspeed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vishay Intertechnology beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage Super Junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment contains standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors segment offers resistors, which are basic components used in various forms of electronic circuitry to adjust and regulate levels of voltage and current. The Inductors segment provides inductors for use as an internal magnetic field to change alternating current phase and resist alternating current. The Capacitors segment offers capacitors, which store energy and discharge it when needed. It sells its products under Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, Roederstein, ESTA, and BCcomponents brand names. The company serves industrial, automotive, telecommunications, computing, consumer products, power supplies, military and aerospace, and medical end markets. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

