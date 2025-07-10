Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.03 Million in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
