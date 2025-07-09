Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $184.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

