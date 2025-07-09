Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

