Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 2,118 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

