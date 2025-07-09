Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

