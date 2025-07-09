Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,997 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.97 and a 200 day moving average of $196.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

