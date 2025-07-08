Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,436 Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $453.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.26. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $509.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

