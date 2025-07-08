Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 76,322 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 227.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,322 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 365,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 93,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

