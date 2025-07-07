Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 321,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 883% from the average daily volume of 32,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

