Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 569 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $135.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

