Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.500-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 21.500-22.500 EPS.

NYSE MOH traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 589,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.62. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $223.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.21.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 713.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 82.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

