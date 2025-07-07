5G Stocks To Follow Now – July 6th

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, QUALCOMM, ON Semiconductor, Monolithic Power Systems, and Fortinet are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in building, supplying or operating fifth-generation wireless networks and related technologies. They include network equipment manufacturers, semiconductor and antenna makers, infrastructure providers and mobile carriers that enable faster data speeds, lower latency and the growth of Internet-of-Things applications. Investors often view 5G stocks as growth plays tied to the global rollout and adoption of next-generation connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. 17,973,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,350,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.51. 18,665,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,330,447. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $17.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.49. 2,274,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,684. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,883. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,572,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $758.99. 400,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $687.11 and its 200-day moving average is $633.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,683. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06.

