Morgan Stanley Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $215.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,499. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average of $230.89. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

