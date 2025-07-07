Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.42 and last traded at $201.20, with a volume of 61992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

