Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.57 and last traded at $46.14. Approximately 1,775,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,033,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

SYM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Arete initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Arete Research upgraded Symbotic to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,151.60, a PEG ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $549.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $104,685.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,728.82. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $76,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,282.08. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,517. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

