iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Client First Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Client First Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 203.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $428.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $428.83. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

