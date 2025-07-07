Fairway Wealth LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $628.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

