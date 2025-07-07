Capital Management Associates Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,769,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $308.03 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $308.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.