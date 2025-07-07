Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 287,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,388,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Newsmax Trading Down 2.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Newsmax

Newsmax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Newsmax in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Newsmax in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

