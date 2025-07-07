Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by YANKCOM Partnership

YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of YANKCOM Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $575.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.