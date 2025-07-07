Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by YANKCOM Partnership

YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of YANKCOM Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $575.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.67.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.