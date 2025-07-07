Promising Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – July 7th

Wolfspeed, Mustang Bio, Asset Entities, Bit Digital, and AltC Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These companies often offer higher growth potential than large-cap firms but can also carry greater volatility and risk due to less established operations and lower liquidity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 452,417,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,018,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.64. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. 277,291,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Asset Entities (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

ASST stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 90,551,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,104. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 17.37. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

BTBT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 166,565,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,541,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $725.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 5.25.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 8,869,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.48. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

