Streaming Stocks To Watch Today – July 7th

NVIDIA, Spotify Technology, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Comcast, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is delivering audio, video or live content directly over the internet rather than through traditional broadcast or cable channels. These companies typically generate revenue via subscription fees, advertising or a hybrid of both, and invest heavily in content licensing, original productions and streaming infrastructure. Investors often look to streaming stocks for exposure to secular growth in on-demand media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.24. 138,867,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,838,624. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $12.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $737.40. 1,528,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,849. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $678.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.82.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,847,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,952,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,918,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,363,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

