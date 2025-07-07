Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, produce and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer fashion, luxury automobiles, fine watches and premium spirits—at premium price points. These equities derive value from strong brand prestige and pricing power, often appealing to affluent clientele, yet they remain sensitive to broader economic conditions and shifts in consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.42. 1,622,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 2,313,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.46. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. 280,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,742. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

