Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Leerink Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.06. 11,288,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,359. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $32,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,274.24. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,303,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,963,538.70. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,899 shares of company stock valued at $206,176 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 567.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 12,636.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

