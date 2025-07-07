Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.62 million $6.54 million 9.83 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors $82.64 million $18.27 million 29.01

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s rivals have a beta of 0.32, suggesting that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 87.50% 243.41% 150.00% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Competitors 57.69% 1,199.90% 167.41%

Dividends

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.8% and pay out 131.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust rivals beat Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

